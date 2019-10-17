Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion

17 October 2019, 13:51
Samsung's global brand value exceeds $60 billion

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Samsung Electronics Co., the world's leading maker of smartphones and chips, said Thursday that its global brand value has exceeded US$60 billion this year, citing an annual survey of brand management firm Interbrand.

Samsung remained the sixth most-valuable global brand this year with a value of $61.1 billion, up 2 percent from last year's $59.9 billion, according to Interbrand's latest top 100 best global brands list.

According to Yonhap Samsung's brand value first surpassed $50 billion in 2016. The tech giant said its brand value has more than tripled for the past 10 years.

Samsung added Interbrand acknowledged the company's growth potential based on future innovation technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, and its efforts to deliver product innovations, such as the Galaxy Fold smartphone and Bespoke refrigerator.

Apple was the No. 1 in Interbrand's global brand rankings, followed by Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.

Internet   Business, companies   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year