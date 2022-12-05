Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Samsung Electronics appoints 1st female president

5 December 2022, 18:42
Samsung Electronics appoints 1st female president

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM-Samsung Electronics has promoted a woman executive as the tech giant's president for the first time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Lee Young-hee was promoted to the top role from her previous post as head of the company's Global Marketing Center of the Device eXperience (DX) division, Yonhap News Agency reported.

She joined the firm in 2007 and was appointed as vice president in 2012.

Previously working for L'Oreal, she is credited with successfully promoting the image and brand of Samsung's Galaxy mobile phones.


Photo: Anadolu Agency
Теги:
Read also
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
394M people across Europe, Central Asia need rehabilitation care: WHO
Italian health service set to lose 100,000 doctors in 5 years
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE President, Malaysia’s King witness signing of Middle East’s first unconventional oil concession between ADNOC and PETRONAS
Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News