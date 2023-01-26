Go to the main site
    Samruk-Kazyna to donate 130bln tenge to Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund

    26 January 2023, 12:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund will donate 130 billion tenge to the Qazaqstan Halqyna Сharity Fund in 2023, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, in 2022, Samruk-Kazyna Trust, a single administrator of the Fund’s charity projects, implemented 43 social initiatives across Kazakhstan, which allowed to help almost 500,000 citizens.

    «This became possible due to a 40 per cent increase of the Fund’s budget for charity - up to 10 billion tenge. 624 people were employed as a result of implementation of these projects,» Samruk-Kazyna's Managing Director for Public Relations Gibrat Auganov said at a press conference today.

    He assured that charity activities will be continued in 2023.

    «7 per cent of Samruk-Kazyna’s net profit or approximately 130 billion tenge will be donated to the Qazaqstan Halkyna Fund. The budget allocated for charity will be raised for at least 13 times,» he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

