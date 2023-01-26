Samruk-Kazyna to donate 130bln tenge to Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund will donate 130 billion tenge to the Qazaqstan Halqyna Сharity Fund in 2023, Kazinform reports.

According to him, in 2022, Samruk-Kazyna Trust, a single administrator of the Fund’s charity projects, implemented 43 social initiatives across Kazakhstan, which allowed to help almost 500,000 citizens.

«This became possible due to a 40 per cent increase of the Fund’s budget for charity - up to 10 billion tenge. 624 people were employed as a result of implementation of these projects,» Samruk-Kazyna's Managing Director for Public Relations Gibrat Auganov said at a press conference today.

He assured that charity activities will be continued in 2023.

«7 per cent of Samruk-Kazyna’s net profit or approximately 130 billion tenge will be donated to the Qazaqstan Halkyna Fund. The budget allocated for charity will be raised for at least 13 times,» he added.