    Samruk-Kazyna to allocate 7% of its annual net profit to Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund

    13 April 2023, 10:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund is set to allocate annually at least 7% of its net profit to Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund, Kazinform reports citing the Prime Minister’s press office.

    Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund implements today 25 charity programmes in six areas including medicine, education, sport, culture, social support and emergency assistance.

    The initiative on annual allocation of Samruk-Kazyna’s 7% of net profit to Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund was announced by the President in his Address to the Nation «A Fair State. One Nation. Prosperous Society.»

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Charity Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Kazakhstan
