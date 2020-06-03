Go to the main site
    Samruk Kazyna sells 6.28% of Kazatomprom shares

    3 June 2020, 17:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Samruk Kazyna Fund considered an opportunity to sell 6.28% more shares of Kazatomprom Company,» co-managing director for development of assets and privatization of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Yerzhan Tutkushev told an online briefing at Samruk Akparat information platform.

    In 2018-2019 Samruk Kazyna floated 18.8% out of 25% shares allowed for floating on the equity market. 6.28% were left. As of today 6.27 % of all equities issued by Kazatomprom were floated. Samruk Kazyna remains the holder of 75% of equities.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazatomprom Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Economy
