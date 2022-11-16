Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing

16 November 2022, 13:58

16 November 2022, 13:58

Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the management of Samruk-Kazyna JSC met with Mr. Monte Fraser, the Vice President of Boeing for Sales and Marketing in Russia and CIS countries and Mr. Mario Antonio Ebjim, the Director of Boeing for Strategy and Market Development, the press service of Samruk-Kazyna reported.

The representatives of Boeing presented their vision for the development of passenger and cargo air transportation. They noted the Kazakhstan’s ideal location for servicing the Eurasian market, which may contribute to unleashing tourism potential, economic diversification and productivity improvement.

Boeing offers a long-term partnership in the field of commercial aviation, including development of airlines and airports, as well as training of the talent pool. Air Astana has already signed an agreement with Air Lease Corporation on delivery to operational leasing of 3 new wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The possibility of acquiring 20 aircraft of the 737 MAX jet family for QAZAQ AIR with the support of EXIM Bank is also considered.

Photo: www.sk.kz