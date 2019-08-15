Samruk-Kazyna hugely contributes to transformation of Kazakhstan’s economy – Minister Zhumagaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund held a meeting of the Modernization Council for discussing the issues of digital transformation of the Fund’s companies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of DigitalDevelopment, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, CEO of Samruk-KazynaAkhmetzhan Yessimov as well as heads of portfolio companies participated in themeeting.

Addressing the participants,Akhmetzhan Yessimov reminded that the Fund’s transformation program hadundergone a significant change a year before: the Fund united itstransformation and digitalization programs and made them more effective. Theapproach to the selection of projects was also changed.

Yessimov pointed out theresults achieved with the implementation of the transformation program. Thus, in 2018, the Fund’s net benefit was 28bntenge, while in 2019 this amount reached 40.7bn tenge.

Chiefs of Samruk-Kazyna’sportfolio companies made presentations of their key digital transformationprojects. Thus, JSC NC KazMunayGas plans to extend inter-repair period at theoil refineries; JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy plans to move to the electronicformat of shipping paperwork; JSC KazPost implements ‘B2B2C Service Developmentin Kazakhstan’ project.

«Samruk-Kazyna is one of thekey players of Kazakhstan’s digitalization program. Its digitalizationprojects are quite ambitious, and I am confident that they will contribute hugelyto the digitalization of the country’s economy,» Askar Zhumagaliyev said.