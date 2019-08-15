Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Samruk-Kazyna hugely contributes to transformation of Kazakhstan’s economy – Minister Zhumagaliyev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 August 2019, 12:40
Samruk-Kazyna hugely contributes to transformation of Kazakhstan’s economy – Minister Zhumagaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund held a meeting of the Modernization Council for discussing the issues of digital transformation of the Fund’s companies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov as well as heads of portfolio companies participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Akhmetzhan Yessimov reminded that the Fund’s transformation program had undergone a significant change a year before: the Fund united its transformation and digitalization programs and made them more effective. The approach to the selection of projects was also changed.

Yessimov pointed out the results achieved with the implementation of the transformation program. Thus, in 2018, the Fund’s net benefit was 28bn tenge, while in 2019 this amount reached 40.7bn tenge.

Chiefs of Samruk-Kazyna’s portfolio companies made presentations of their key digital transformation projects. Thus, JSC NC KazMunayGas plans to extend inter-repair period at the oil refineries; JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy plans to move to the electronic format of shipping paperwork; JSC KazPost implements ‘B2B2C Service Development in Kazakhstan’ project.

«Samruk-Kazyna is one of the key players of Kazakhstan’s digitalization program. Its digitalization projects are quite ambitious, and I am confident that they will contribute hugely to the digitalization of the country’s economy,» Askar Zhumagaliyev said.

Government of Kazakhstan   Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital