Samruk-Kazyna hugely contributes to transformation of Kazakhstan’s economy – Minister Zhumagaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund held a meeting of the Modernization Council for discussing the issues of digital transformation of the Fund’s companies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov as well as heads of portfolio companies participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Akhmetzhan Yessimov reminded that the Fund’s transformation program had undergone a significant change a year before: the Fund united its transformation and digitalization programs and made them more effective. The approach to the selection of projects was also changed.

Yessimov pointed out the results achieved with the implementation of the transformation program. Thus, in 2018, the Fund’s net benefit was 28bn tenge, while in 2019 this amount reached 40.7bn tenge.

Chiefs of Samruk-Kazyna’s portfolio companies made presentations of their key digital transformation projects. Thus, JSC NC KazMunayGas plans to extend inter-repair period at the oil refineries; JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy plans to move to the electronic format of shipping paperwork; JSC KazPost implements ‘B2B2C Service Development in Kazakhstan’ project.

«Samruk-Kazyna is one of the key players of Kazakhstan’s digitalization program. Its digitalization projects are quite ambitious, and I am confident that they will contribute hugely to the digitalization of the country’s economy,» Askar Zhumagaliyev said.