Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Almaty Mayor’s Office sign memo of coop

ALMATY. KAZINFORM CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting for discussing the city’s development, a press release from Samruk-Kazyna reads.

The parties signed a memorandum on cooperation in implementation of projects in energy, information and communication and in social sector.

The memorandum includes such issues as development of energy sector, electronic commerce and the postal network, information and communication infrastructure, import substitution and local content as well as facilitating the participation of Almaty entrepreneurs in the procurement of the Fund's group.

«We’re studying those goods that are not produced in Kazakhstan and, if the investor starts production, we ensure procurements. The Fund will support such projects through the signing of off-take agreements, i.e. the mechanism of long-term prepaid orders,» said Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

The document also provides for the definition of a unified technical policy for the prospective development of heat supply and power supply systems, the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises, the employment and support of talented youth, the improvement of the quality of mobile services and the provision of high-quality high-speed Internet access.

As part of improving the quality of mobile services in Almaty, the Fund intends to ensure the launch of 37 2G/3G base stations 26 4G base stations in 2019-2020, and a 5G pilot project by 2021.

Mayor of Almaty noted the practical component of the signed document.

«The memorandum contains specific measures to strengthen cooperation between the city’s business community and the Fund’s companies. Our entrepreneurs are ready to supply high-quality products for the needs of JSC Samruk-Kazyna. Of course, strengthening contacts will give a great support to the development of Almaty economy and improving the life quality of Almaty residents,»-said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Nevertheless, the parties will cooperate in expanding the use of natural gas as a motor fuel, in resolving social issues, in application of measures to develop Almaty as a «Smart City» and also in automation of housing and communal services and security monitoring.

As per the memorandum, questions regarding the social sphere will be resolved, namely in the areas of preventing social orphanhood, drug-free correction of autism, legal support for placing children in the family, popularizing sports and healthy lifestyles, material and technical equipment for correctional schools and kindergartens, palliative care hospitals, and tuberculosis dispensaries.