    Samruk Kazyna Chairman briefs President on Fund's priority projects

    5 April 2022, 21:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev during which he was presented with a report on the activity of the Fund for the three months of 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for the current year. According to the information presented the Fund has so far achieved the planned targets. It is expected that such a trend will continue this year.

    The Board Chairman also informed the Head of State about the implementation of priority projects of the Funds and the possible expansion of that list.

    Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna Wealth Fund.


