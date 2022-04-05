Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Samruk Kazyna Chairman briefs President on Fund's priority projects

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2022, 21:28
Samruk Kazyna Chairman briefs President on Fund's priority projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev during which he was presented with a report on the activity of the Fund for the three months of 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for the current year. According to the information presented the Fund has so far achieved the planned targets. It is expected that such a trend will continue this year.

The Board Chairman also informed the Head of State about the implementation of priority projects of the Funds and the possible expansion of that list.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna Wealth Fund.


President of Kazakhstan    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital