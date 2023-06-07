Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2023, 10:18
Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects Photo: sk.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk Kazyna Group and China’s CNPC agreed to jointly develop four large oil and gas projects, Kazinform reports.

Samruk Kazyna Fund CEO Nurlan Zhakupov and Hou Qijun, President of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed today the corresponding agreements in Astana.

The parties debated the current state of cooperation and reached new agreements on the following projects:

Extension of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline (reverse mode) by 6 million tons a year and Kenkiyak-Kumkol by 5 million tons a year. The sides agreed to carry out the preliminary survey.

To expand the Shymkent refinery output by 6 million tons a year. The sides agreed to conduct an analysis of resource potential, target markets and business model.

CNPC's participation in laying the 2nd Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline string (15 billion cubic meters a year). The parties agreed to set up the QazaqGaz - CNPC joint working group, to prepare a feasibility report and determine preliminary sources of finance.

Construction of gas works on Kashagan with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters of gas a year. The parties agreed to set up the QazaqGaz - CNPC joint working group.

