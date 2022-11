Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs

10 November 2022, 18:32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Samatali Toltayev lost to Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh of Jordan by unanimous decision in the 60 kg the semifinals at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

Thus Toltayev won bronze medal failing to reach the finals.

Photo: kfb.kz