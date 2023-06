Samat Abish relieved of the post of 1st Deputy Chairman of National Security Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Samat Abish has been relieved of the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to relieve Abish of the post.