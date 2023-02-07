Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Samarkand to host International Travel Bazaar 2023

    7 February 2023, 20:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samarkand will host the International Travel Bazaar 2023 Tourism Forum on 10-11 February, Kazinform learned from UzA.

    The event will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the forum is the event of the year for travel creators and tourism service suppliers in Central Asia focused on development, cooperation and the search for new solutions. It will be attended by 40 speakers from 9 countries and more than 200 participants, including tour operators and guides, restaurateurs, hoteliers and representatives of the creative industries and the public sector

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tourism Central Asia Uzbekistan World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022