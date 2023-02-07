Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Samarkand to host International Travel Bazaar 2023

7 February 2023, 20:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samarkand will host the International Travel Bazaar 2023 Tourism Forum on 10-11 February, Kazinform learned from UzA.

The event will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the forum is the event of the year for travel creators and tourism service suppliers in Central Asia focused on development, cooperation and the search for new solutions. It will be attended by 40 speakers from 9 countries and more than 200 participants, including tour operators and guides, restaurateurs, hoteliers and representatives of the creative industries and the public sector


