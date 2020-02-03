Go to the main site
    Sam Mendes’ historical drama «1917» takes ‘Best Film’ BAFTA award

    3 February 2020, 16:13

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The historical drama by Sam Mendes «1917» received the ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Director’ awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) at the 73rd BAFTA awards ceremony on Sunday night.

    The World War I drama starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, won in seven of the nine categories, in which it was nominated, including ‘Outstanding British Film’, ‘Best Cinematography’, ‘Best Production Design’, ‘Best Sound’, and ‘Best Special Visual Effects’.

    Joaquin Phoenix, who played the title role in «Joker,» was named best actor, while Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her role as Judy Garland in the namesake biopic «Judy», TASS reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

