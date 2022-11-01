Saltanat Turssynbekova visits transformer works in Kentau

1 November 2022, 18:14

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova visited the transformer works in Kentau, Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting with the staff, she told them about the place of workers in the society, focused on gender issues.

The works in Kentau is one of the largest in CIS to produce transformers. Currently 1,100 people are working there.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.