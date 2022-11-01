Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Saltanat Turssynbekova visits transformer works in Kentau

1 November 2022, 18:14
Saltanat Turssynbekova visits transformer works in Kentau
1 November 2022, 18:14

Saltanat Turssynbekova visits transformer works in Kentau

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova visited the transformer works in Kentau, Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting with the staff, she told them about the place of workers in the society, focused on gender issues.

The works in Kentau is one of the largest in CIS to produce transformers. Currently 1,100 people are working there.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


Related news
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News