Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Saltanat Turssynbekova sums up provisional results of pre-election campaign

8 November 2022, 17:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saltanat Turssynbekova summed up provisional results of her pre-election campaign, the candidate’s press service reports.

For the past 16 days of pre-election campaign the presidential candidate visited Karaganda, Akmola, Turkistan regions as well as the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and Astana.

According to the headquarters, she held 15 meetings with the locals in 6 regions involving over 3,000 people.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections will be held on November 20, 2022.


