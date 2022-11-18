Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova met with librarians at the Sabit Mukanov regional scientific library in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting at the library the candidate revealed the statistics quoting the state bodies and research results. She said that women-owned businesses provide for 31.4% of jobs in the SME and almost 14.6% of the country’s GDP. In 2020 there were 28.3% of women-run businesses in Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.



