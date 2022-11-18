Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan

    18 November 2022, 09:11

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova met with librarians at the Sabit Mukanov regional scientific library in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting at the library the candidate revealed the statistics quoting the state bodies and research results. She said that women-owned businesses provide for 31.4% of jobs in the SME and almost 14.6% of the country’s GDP. In 2020 there were 28.3% of women-run businesses in Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
    Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
    Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet with Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve members
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    3 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19