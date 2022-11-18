Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan

18 November 2022, 09:11
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
18 November 2022, 09:11

Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova met with librarians at the Sabit Mukanov regional scientific library in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting at the library the candidate revealed the statistics quoting the state bodies and research results. She said that women-owned businesses provide for 31.4% of jobs in the SME and almost 14.6% of the country’s GDP. In 2020 there were 28.3% of women-run businesses in Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.


Related news
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
3 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News