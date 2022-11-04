Saltanat Turssynbekova debates intellectual property protection issues

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova held a meeting in Almaty on the intellectual property protection issues, Kazinform reports.

The point at issue was technologies, know-how and intellectual property.

As earlier reported, she met with people in Almaty to debate consumer rights protection.

As earlier reported, the candidate for presidency visited the capital city, Karaganda, Akmola, Turkistan regions as well as Shymkent.