Salmonella cases linked to Kinder chocolates reach 151: WHO

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2022, 19:47
GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Wednesday that there are 151 cases of salmonella linked to the consumption of Kinder chocolate products in at least 11 countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

The organization said in a statement that bacteria with the same genetic structure as salmonella that infects the human body was detected in some tankers containing raw materials at the Kinder factory in Arlon, Belgium during inspections in December 2021 and January of this year.

It was noted that the necessary hygiene measures were taken at the factory and the salmonella test on the products was negative and the Kinder products produced at the factory in Arlon were distributed to Europe and the rest of the world.

As of April 25, 151 salmonella cases suspected to be linked to Kinder products were detected worldwide, with 65 of these in England, 26 in Belgium, 25 in France, 10 in Germany, 15 in Ireland, four in Sweden and two in the Netherlands.

One case each was reported in Luxembourg, Norway, Spain and the US.

It announced that 89% of the cases were among children under the age of 10 and severe symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and bloody diarrhea were observed in 21 cases.

It noted that there was no loss of life due to Salmonella infection.


