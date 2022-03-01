Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Sales between Kazakhstan’s Aktobe rgn and South Korea grow by 20%

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 March 2022, 18:11
Sales between Kazakhstan’s Aktobe rgn and South Korea grow by 20%

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today Aktobe region Governor Ondassyn Urazalin and South Korea’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Koo Hong-seok met to debate development of cooperation, Kazinform reports.

As stated there the commodity turnover between Aktobe region and South Korea in 2021 grew more than by 20%.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres noting that Aktobe region and South Korea have great potential in the development of cooperation. The Governor said that the region plans to build an industrial zone for further economic development and attraction of investment. He invited to consider an opportunity to develop investment projects in the said zone.

The diplomat also confirmed interest in further development of bilateral relations.

Last year 60% of South Korean import to Central Asian nations fell on Kazakhstan. The same time 99% of total export from Central Asia account for Kazakhstani goods.

As of today, there are 10 companies with participation of South Korean capital in Aktobe region.


Aktobe region   Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and South Korea  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region