Sales between Kazakhstan and Russia decreased by 4.5% during pandemic

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 April 2021, 14:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Russia is the largest trading partner of Kazakhstan. The country’s share in the foreign sales of Kazakhstan accounts for some 20%.

Thanks to joint efforts the countries managed to avoid significant decrease in sales. The commodity turnover in 2020 between Kazakhstan and Russia decreased by 4.5% to stand at USD 19 bln,» visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

«We understand that the sales growth trend will be restored, first of all, thanks to well-coordinated and active work of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation. I would like to note that chemical industry products and agricultural raw materials sales have grown last year. It means that joint efforts within the EAEU may help achieve good results,» he noted.


