    Sales between Kazakhstan and Astrakhan hit USD 17 mln in 2021

    28 May 2022, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbayev paid a working visit to Astrakhan region.

    The Ambassador and a visiting delegation of Atyrau region, led by 1st deputy governor Serik Aidarbekov, met with governor Igor Babushkin to debate a wide range of cooperation issues, the Telegram Channel of the press service of Kazakhstan in Russia reads.

    Special attention was paid to near-border cooperation in the light of the forthcoming Kazakhstan-Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Orenburg. The sides noted the positive dynamics of the sales between Kazakhstan and Astrakhan region. Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten leading trade and economic partners of the region. Last year the sales hit almost KZT 17 mln that is 25% more as compared to the last year.

    Besides, the sides develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The region holds various events promoting Kazakh culture, festivals, etc.

    During the meeting the governor was awarded the Dostyk Order, II degree.

    As part of the trip the Ambassador visited a number of enterprises in the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Economy
