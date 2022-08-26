Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Salaries in education rise by 25.4% in Q2 2022
26 August 2022 15:20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The average monthly nominal salary in education has risen by 25.4% in Q2 of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites ranking.kz.

Countrywide, the average monthly nominal salary stands at KZT312 thousand, 8.9% more in real terms than in last year, in the sphere of education.

The highest salaries in education are recorded in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Mangistau region. The pre-school education field is the lowest-paid.

As of Q2 of 2022, the number of people involved in the education sphere is 1.1 million, a 1.4% rise than in a year before.

The top-3 areas in terms of the number of people involved in education are Turkestan region (144.5 thousand people), Almaty city (99 thousand), and Almaty region (80.6 thousand). The lowest number of education employees is recorded in Ulyrau region (14.4 thousand).


