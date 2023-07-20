Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train helps approximately 27,000 people since Apr 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From April 26 through July 17, Salamatty Kazakhstan specialized medical train has visited 47 remote stations of Almaty, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Ulytau, Zhetysu and Abai regions, which enabled approximately 27,000 people to undergo diagnostics and receive treatment, Kazinform learned from the press office of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company.

1,854 people received free judicial and mediation assistance and 318 mediation agreements were signed, as this year the medical brigade of the train is accompanied by a group of lawyers and mediators, Samruk-Kazyna Trust charity foundation’s director Alfiya Adiyeva said at a briefing.

Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train social project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Trust on behalf of JSC Samruk-Kazyna group of companies, with the participation of the Presidential National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy and the Ministry of Healthcare.

Over the mentioned period, the brigade of the train examined 26,618 people, including 20,588 adults and 6030 children.