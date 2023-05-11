Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the period from April 26 to May 10, Salamatty Kazakhstan specialized medical train has visited Kopa, Medeu, Zhety-Su, Shelek, Taskarasu, Aidarly, Zhetygen and Ili stations in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

4,616 residents including 887 children and 3,729 adults have undergone medical examination over this period. The total number of visits to doctors has already reached 13,576.

As reported, the speicalized medical train has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010. 80,649 people received treatment and consultations in 2022. 21,867 of them are children. 5,097 underwent minor surgeries, and 26,587 received dental health services. The medical train has already visited 150 villages.

The project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund with the participation of the National Women’s and Family Affairs Commission, Healthcare Ministry and Social Projects Fund of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.



