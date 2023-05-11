Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 May 2023, 14:50
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the period from April 26 to May 10, Salamatty Kazakhstan specialized medical train has visited Kopa, Medeu, Zhety-Su, Shelek, Taskarasu, Aidarly, Zhetygen and Ili stations in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

4,616 residents including 887 children and 3,729 adults have undergone medical examination over this period. The total number of visits to doctors has already reached 13,576.

As reported, the speicalized medical train has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010. 80,649 people received treatment and consultations in 2022. 21,867 of them are children. 5,097 underwent minor surgeries, and 26,587 received dental health services. The medical train has already visited 150 villages.

The project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund with the participation of the National Women’s and Family Affairs Commission, Healthcare Ministry and Social Projects Fund of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.


Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
May 11. Today's Birthdays
May 11. Today's Birthdays
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau