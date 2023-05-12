Go to the main site
    Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train arrives at Kalpe station, Zhetysu rgn

    12 May 2023, 19:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The residents of Kalpe station in Zhetysu region will get qualified medical assistance as the Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train is expected to arrive there tomorrow, May 13.

    The train will arrive there at 08:41 a.m., and depart in two days at 05:30 a.m. on May 15.

    The highly skilled therapist, dentist, ophthalmologist, surgeon, urologist, breast physician, and others will provide diagnostics free of charge and treatment. The train is equipped with modern medical equipment.

    As of today, the doctors examined 4,616 locals, including 887 children.

    The medical train left Almaty on April 26 to travel until December 6 this year.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

