Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train arrives at Kalpe station, Zhetysu rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2023, 19:15
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train arrives at Kalpe station, Zhetysu rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The residents of Kalpe station in Zhetysu region will get qualified medical assistance as the Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train is expected to arrive there tomorrow, May 13.

The train will arrive there at 08:41 a.m., and depart in two days at 05:30 a.m. on May 15.

The highly skilled therapist, dentist, ophthalmologist, surgeon, urologist, breast physician, and others will provide diagnostics free of charge and treatment. The train is equipped with modern medical equipment.

As of today, the doctors examined 4,616 locals, including 887 children.

The medical train left Almaty on April 26 to travel until December 6 this year.


Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov
Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov
Mpox emergency is over: WHO
Mpox emergency is over: WHO
Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12
Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12
May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 12. Today's Birthdays
May 12. Today's Birthdays
18 freight train cars derail in Shymkent
18 freight train cars derail in Shymkent
Kazakhstan to invite another 9 international universities to cooperation
Kazakhstan to invite another 9 international universities to cooperation