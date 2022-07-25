Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Sakurajima volcano in southwestern Japan erupts again

    25 July 2022 09:01

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM A volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, erupted for a second straight day early on Monday, after evacuation orders were issued the previous day, the weather agency said, Xinhua reports.

    Following the latest eruption, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) raised its eruption alert for the volcano two notches to the highest level of 5 on its warning system.

    An evacuation order was initially issued to residents of the towns of Arimura and Furusato, both in the vicinity of the volcano, with the JMA saying that large volcanic rocks could fall in parts of Kagoshima City within 3 kilometers of two craters.

    The weather agency also said people should be on the alert for pyroclastic flows within a radius of about 2 kilometers of the volcano.

    «Volcanic activities of Sakurajima are becoming intense. People in residential areas should be on the highest alert for large volcanic rocks falling nearby,» a JMA official told a press briefing.

    There were no reports of injury or damage from Sunday's eruption that occurred at around 8:05 p.m. local time (1105 GMT) the previous day, although the agency reiterated its evacuation warning.

    Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes.

    It previously erupted in January, spewing a plume of volcanic ash kilometers into the air.

    The volcano is located in the Kagoshima Prefecture on the southern tip of Japan and is connected to the Osumi Peninsula on Kyushu, the country's southwestern main island.

    The government is continuing to assess the situation and a task force has been set up at the prime minister's office to monitor the situation.



    Photo: english.kyodonews.net
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
    Japan swelters as temperatures climb over 30°C
    Japan gov’t panel to propose another record minimum-wage hike
    Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases top 40,000 for 1st time amid 7th wave
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association