    Saka warrior grave unearthed in Almaty

    17 October 2022, 19:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The partially undisturbed grave of a Saka warrior dating back to V-II B.C.E was unearthed during archeological excavations at the burial mounds of the Early Iron Age in Alatau district in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The fragments of a gold-studded sword, elements of clothes made of gold foil in the so-called zoomorphic ornament were discovered there. Besides, silver garment pieces were unearthed there. The remains of the warrior were found in a wooden case at a depth of more than 3 meters.
