Saint Petersburg hosts session of SEEC in narrow format

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – A session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the narrow format has been held in Saint Petersburg, Kazinform reports.

In his opening remarks Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for constructive atmosphere of the upcoming session.

Putin thanked Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev who initiated the Eurasian Economic Union and welcomed him in Saint Petersburg.

He also added that the session will discuss the election of the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission for the upcoming period of its work.

Attending the EAEU summit are Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia Alexander Lukashenko, Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin as well as Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Kazakhstan is represented by its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. President of Moldova Igor Dodon will join the work of the SEEC session in the expanded format.