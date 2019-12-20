Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Saint Petersburg hosts session of SEEC in narrow format

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2019, 19:20
Saint Petersburg hosts session of SEEC in narrow format

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – A session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the narrow format has been held in Saint Petersburg, Kazinform reports.

In his opening remarks Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for constructive atmosphere of the upcoming session.

Putin thanked Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev who initiated the Eurasian Economic Union and welcomed him in Saint Petersburg.

He also added that the session will discuss the election of the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission for the upcoming period of its work.

Attending the EAEU summit are Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia Alexander Lukashenko, Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin as well as Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Kazakhstan is represented by its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. President of Moldova Igor Dodon will join the work of the SEEC session in the expanded format.

Eurasian Economic Union   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region