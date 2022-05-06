Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Saint Petersburg honors memory of Aliya Moldagulova

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 May 2022, 10:27
Saint Petersburg honors memory of Aliya Moldagulova

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Victory Day the members of the general consulate of Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg laid flowers to the monument of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reads.

Members of the city government, local society of Kazakh culture Atameken, city residents and guests took part in the solemn ceremony.

The monument honoring Aliya Moldagulova was unveiled in 2019 at the one of squares in Saint Petersburg. The sculpture composition made of bronze is 3 meters high. The monument was erected thanks to the joint efforts of the Saint Petersburg government, Kazakh Embassy in Russia, akimats of Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Its author is well-known Kazakh sculptor Edige Rakhmadiyev.


Foreign policy    Russia    Kazakhstan   Holidays   Victory Day  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region