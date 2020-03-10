Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sahiba Gafarova elected new chair of Parliament

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 March 2020, 20:10
BAKU. KAZINFORM Sahiba Gafarova has been elected as the new speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis as the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation is underway, AZERTAC reported.

Chairman of the session Ziyad Samadzade presented the session’s agenda.

The parliamentarians then discussed the election of the Milli Majlis speaker.

MP from the New Azerbaijan Party Sahiba Gafarova was nominated as the speaker of Milli Majlis.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude to the chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party and its members.

In a voting, 116 parliamentarians voted for Sahiba Gafarova electing her speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.


