Sagitnayev appointed member of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev was appointed a member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform reports.

On January 31, 2022, the Head of State decreed to relieve Saginateyv of his duties as the Mayor of Almaty due to a transfer to another appointment.

Born in 1963 he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

From September 9, 2016, until February 21, 2019, served as the Kazakh Prime Minister. On March 1, 2019, was appointed as the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan. Since March 24, 2019, headed the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan. On June 28, 2019, took the post of the Mayor of Almaty.