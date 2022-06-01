Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Sagitnayev appointed member of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 June 2022, 14:00
Sagitnayev appointed member of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev was appointed a member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform reports.

On January 31, 2022, the Head of State decreed to relieve Saginateyv of his duties as the Mayor of Almaty due to a transfer to another appointment.

Born in 1963 he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

From September 9, 2016, until February 21, 2019, served as the Kazakh Prime Minister. On March 1, 2019, was appointed as the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan. Since March 24, 2019, headed the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan. On June 28, 2019, took the post of the Mayor of Almaty.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships