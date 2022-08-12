Go to the main site
    • Sagintayev named chairman of supervisory board of EAC Finance and Business Association

    12 August 2022 09:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the decision of the general meeting of the Finance and Business Association of the Euro-Asian Cooperation, economy and financial policy minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev was appointed the chairman of the supervisory board, the Commission’s website reads.

    The Finance and Business Association of the Euro-Asian Cooperation is a public non-governmental association which unites financial, banking and business unions of entrepreneurs, commercial organizations and banks, public and research and manufacturing associations from 26 Eurasian states.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

