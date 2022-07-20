Sadyr Zhaparov receives Central Asian FMs

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov, as well as Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov took part in a meeting with Sadyr Zhaparov, KABAR reports.

The meeting focused on the topical issues of expanding bilateral cooperation and regional interaction.

Sadyr Zhaparov stressed that deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the closest neighbors - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan - is one of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy.

The Kyrgyz leader noted that in addition to bilateral, there is a rich regional agenda between the countries, and the intensification and expansion of regional cooperation is a key factor in the development of both the region as a whole and each individual state of Central Asia.

Regarding regional integration issues, the president added that the Kyrgyz side considers it important to increase the volume of mutual trade, attract foreign direct investment, cooperation, complementarity, and not competition.

Zhaparov emphasized that the summit of Central Asian leaders is evidence of unity and mutual understanding and readiness for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue.

In turn, the foreign ministers informed the Kyrgyz president that during today's meeting of Foreign Ministers the preparation of the substantive part of the Fourth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia will be completed.

The meeting participants expressed confidence that tomorrow's summit in Issyk-Kul will give a new impetus to relations between the states of Central Asia.





