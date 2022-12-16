Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation. The Kyrgyz President extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In addition, Sadyr Zhaparov wished all Kazakhstanis peace and prosperity.

The Head of State, for his part, thanked the Kyrgyz leader and reassured him Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation with the fraternal Kyrgyzstan.

During the telephone conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership.

Photo: akorda.kz



