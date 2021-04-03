Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Sacred month of Ramadan begins Apr 13

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 April 2021, 10:00
Sacred month of Ramadan begins Apr 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan held a online meeting in Kazakh capital. It was chaired by Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly, the administration’s press service reports.

The extended meeting focused on 8 issues. Head of the Shariah and Fatwa Department Sansyzbai Kurbanuly reported on the dates of beginning of Ramadan, Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree or Night of Power) and Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha). The sacred month of Ramadan starts this year on April 13 to end on May 12. It lasts one month. Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) falls on May 13, Laylatul Qadr is set to be observed on the night of May 8th to May 9th, 2021.

Following the meeting the Supreme Mufti gave those attending certain tasks.


Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry