São Paulo uni finds proteins linked to late-life depression

SAO PAOLO. KAZINFORM A research study spearheaded by São Paulo’s State University of Campinas (Unicamp) has identified a set of proteins linked to late-life depression. The molecules may help doctors reach a more accurate diagnosis and decide on the best treatment. The article, published in the European Journal of Proteomics, also features scientists from the University of Connecticut, the University of Toronto, and the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

The coordinator of the research, Unicamp Professor Daniel Martins-de-Souza, underscores that one of the objectives was to determine how late-life depression and major depression can be related. «We still have no idea how similar—from the molecular point of view—this depression is to major depression, which affects nearly ten percent of the population. Also, just as the case is for major depression, we don’t have biomarkers capable of identifying or predicting that someone will develop it in the future,» he pointed out, Agencia Brasil reports.

One of the differences between the two manifestations of the disease may be environmental in nature. «People go through life experiences that end up triggering biological changes that lead to depression. This is also true for major depression, but these characteristics may be more prominent in people with late-life depression,» he said. According to the World Health Organization, at least six out of every 100 people aged 65 through 74 will be diagnosed with depression.

Results

Examinations were conducted in blood samples from 50 people, 19 of whom had been diagnosed with late-life depression. The outcome showed stark differences in the concentration of 96 proteins—75 of which can potentially form a molecular identity for the geriatric disease.

«We were able to find what we call a molecular signature. In other words, we detected some molecules in the blood that may be used to distinguish who has depression and who doesn’t,» Martins-de-Souza said.

The following stages of the research involve collecting new samples from this population. The idea is to «specifically quantify these 75 proteins and determine whether we can replicate this data,» the coordinator said.

Furthermore, Lícia Silva-Costa, a doctoral student from Unicamp’s Laboratory of Neuroproteomics and one of the authors of the study, has identified six proteins that have been co-related with the severity of symptoms. In this connection, Professor Martins-de-Souza adds, «It can also be a marker in predicting that someone will face a significant deterioration in symptoms, which could be previously treated.» The hypothesis is yet to be confirmed with the analysis of new samples.



Photo:Agencia Brasil

