São Paulo International Festival to show films from 60 countries

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The 46th edition of the traditional São Paulo International Film Festival will take place from October 20 through November 2. The programming is mostly presential and includes 223 films from 60 different countries, divided into three segments: International Perspective, New Directors Competition, and Mostra Brasil, Agencia Brasil reports.

Singer and actress Doris Monteiro, the protagonist of Agulha no Palheiro (1953), by Alex Vianny, is among the honored artists, as well as director Ana Carolina who will receive the Humanity Award during the presentation of her films Mar de Rosas, Das Tripas Coração, Sonho de Valsa, and Paixões Recorrentes.

Jean-Luc Godard, who died on September 13 this year, will be honored with the projection of the documentary Até Sexta, Robinson, by Mitra Farahani. A tribute will also be paid to journalist, writer, and director Arnaldo Jabor, who died earlier this year, with the presentation of Eu Te Amo.

The event will show movies that stood out in the main international festivals in 2022, for instance, films awarded at festivals in Venice, Berlin, San Sebastian, and Locarno, where the Brazilian Regra 34, by Julia Murat, won the Golden Leopard prize as Best Film. There will also be space for 13 Oscar nominees as Best International Film.

Ticket sales will begin on October 15 through the event's app and the Velox website. On the app, which can be downloaded as of October 14, one can check the entire program, reserve tickets for accredited participants, and also buy individual tickets.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br







