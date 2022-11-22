São Paulo: Initiative to assist homeless people launched

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - Praça da Sé, in the city of São Paulo receives from this Monday (21) the second edition of Pop Rua Jud Sampa, an initiative aimed at helping the city's homeless population, promoted by the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF3), Agencia Brasil reports.

The action takes place until November 23, and counts on the participation of public institutions and civil society organizations to offer services to the local homeless population.

The working group covers three axes: assistance and health; citizenship, with the issuance of documents and regularization of records; and judicial, with legal assistance to ensure access to justice, with attention to assistance, social security, labor and criminal matters.

Among the services provided, in the area of health and social assistance will be offered rapid tests for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis; vaccination for adults and children; blood pressure measurement; guidance for diabetes, tuberculosis, alcohol and drugs; oral health; haircuts; make-up; pet services, among others.

Pop Rua Jud Sampa

Pop Rua Jud Sampa complies with the resolution of the National Council of Justice, which established the National Judicial Policy of Attention to People in Street Situation and its intersectionalities. The normative act foresees that the courts observe the administrative measures of inclusion, such as the maintenance of a specialized team, preferably multidisciplinary, in its dependencies.

Photo: Rovena Rosa/Agencia Brasil