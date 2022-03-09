S. Koreans vote for new president

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Koreans voted Wednesday to pick a new president after a tightly contested race between ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung promising improved livelihoods and his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol championing a fairer society.

Six hours after the polls opened at 6 a.m., election officials reported an average voter turnout of 20.3 percent nationwide, lower than the 24.5 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017, Yonhap reports.

Voter interest is unprecedentedly keen in this year's election as seen in the record turnout in last week's early voting. More than 16 million, or 36.93 percent, of a total of some 44 million registered voters already cast their ballots in early voting Friday and Saturday.

The turnout marked the highest since the early voting system was introduced in 2014. Election officials will add the number to Wednesday's turnout to report overall voter turnout starting at 1 p.m.

The election also takes place at a time when South Korea has seen COVID-19 cases exploding in recent weeks.

Amid concern about depriving the voting rights of hundreds of thousands of virus patients, the government has allowed them to leave quarantine to vote, but a lack of preparations led to blunders during early voting, such as collecting votes of virus patients in plastic bags and other containers, rather than ballot boxes.

In Wednesday's election, virus patients and those in quarantine are allowed to vote from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. after regular voting closes. The National Election Commission has also revised regulations to allow them to put their votes directly into ballot boxes.

The race has been markedly close between Lee of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party. Surveys conducted before the blackout on all nationwide polls last week showed the two running neck and neck within the margin of error.

Lee, 57, a former Gyeonggi Province governor, used his background in public administration to campaign under the slogan of a competent and pragmatic president who will get things done in both the economy and foreign relations.

Yoon, 61, a former prosecutor general, rode a wave of public anger at the administration of outgoing President Moon Jae-in and his ruling party to seize on a message of fairness, common sense, principle and the rule of law.

A potential tiebreaker between the two arrived last Thursday, when the third-placed candidate, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party, dropped out of the race to support Yoon. Ahn had had about 10 percent support before his withdrawal.

The impact of that coalition is difficult to gauge because of the blackout on polls. Many believe the coalition has boosted Yoon's chances, but some others warn it could backfire and result in motivating more Lee supporters to vote.

Major TV stations are scheduled to unveil the results of joint exit polls at 7:30 p.m., though the announcement could be pushed back if the voting of COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine does not close as scheduled.

Vote counting is expected to begin across the nation as soon as the polls close, and a winner could emerge several hours later if the counting goes smoothly, though the final tally won't be completed until early Thursday.

