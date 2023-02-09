Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korean team rescues 4 survivors in quake-hit Turkey

9 February 2023, 15:41
ANTAKYA. KAZINFORM - South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey rescued four survivors Thursday, according to on-site team officials and Seoul's foreign ministry, Yonhap reports.

The team rescued a man in his 70s at around 5 a.m. (local time) from the rubble at the site of a high school in Hatay's provincial capital of Antakya, according to the ministry.

The man was conscious and appeared to have sustained no major injuries, according to the ministry. Four others were found dead at the site.

South Korean workers later rescued a two-year-old girl and her parents from the rubble of a five-story building in the city. The three were reportedly in relatively stable conditions, officials said.

The 118-member rescue team, the largest-ever sent by South Korea for emergency overseas rescue work, arrived Wednesday in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, one of the hardest-hit areas, for relief efforts in various regions affected by the quake.


News