S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey

12 February 2023, 14:25
SEOUL. KAZINFORM -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey has rescued two more survivors, bringing the total number of people it saved to eight, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

The team pulled to safety a 17-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from the same building in Antakya at 7:18 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on Saturday (local time), respectively.

The man was unconscious while the woman was in good condition, according to the ministry.

«The South Korean team will continue a high-intensity search and rescue task in areas where chances are high that survivors are located,» the ministry said in a statement.

Since the Korean team started its mission last Thursday, it has rescued a total of eight people, including a 2-year-old girl.

At least 25,000 people have died and tens of thousands of people remained unaccounted for after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria last week, according to foreign media reports.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

